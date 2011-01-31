5 Al-Jazeera journalists just got arrested in Egypt. Over the weekend, Al-Jazeera had its Cairo bureau shut down, though the network has still been able to keep reports going via call-ins and other on-the-ground dispatches. The network has also had a camera at Tahrir Square, though it’s not clear how long they’ll be able to keep that going.



Between this and reports of the redeployment of police officers, this should raise worries of a hard crackdown by the Mubarak regime.

Click here for dramatic pictures of the riots >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.