5 Airbnb homes inspired by Game of Thrones

The latest episodes in the Game of Thrones television have officially finished for the year but there’s more than one way to experience Westeros.

Airbnb has revealed some of the locations which inspired the fantasy drama, from a summerhouse in Ireland reminiscent of North of Westeros through to a 300-year-old home in Malta which could have been home to the wedding of Daenerys Targaryen and Khal Drogo.

While some of the listings are based in areas where the fantasy drama was shot, others have been chosen for their resemblance to where the ultimate fight for power took place.

Here’s a look at the listings:

1. Cottage in Hvalfjörður, Iceland. 2. Fans will recognise the Thingvellir National Park from Arya's storyline and the setting for the battle of the Hound and Brienne. 3. House Kirigin in Dubrovnik, Croatia. 4. Overlooking the island of Lokrum, this serves as the real life backdrop of the King’s Landings. 5. Castle in Galway, Ireland. Built in the 1400s, this refurbished medieval castle is full of quirks, perfect to visit the realm of the wildings who live beyond. With winding staircases, and oak beams, the only difference is that this listing is not 700 feet tall like the Wall. 6. Town House in Zebbug, Malta. 7. This 300-year-old grand town house sits on over 1,000 square metres and features marble busts to banquet-style dining rooms... 8. Memories of the wedding of Daenerys and Khal Drogo. 9. Riad in Marrakesh, Morocco. 10. A romantic riad featuring tiled rooftop patio, stone bathrooms and terraces overlooking a central courtyard. 11. The Moresque design and its soft colours and traditional materials is a far cry from the troubles of Yunkai city.

