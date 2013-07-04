23 Photos That Will Make You Feel Insanely Patriotic For The 4th Of July

For Americans, the 4th of July is a time to celebrate what it means to be American. To get into the spirit of things, we’ve gathered a set of pictures that make us want to stand up and sing the national anthem.



So sit back, relax, forget about Edward Snowden for a minute, and get in the mood for the holiday.

America is about big dreams

Seizing the moment

Seizing the day.

It’s about resilience

Beauty

barbecue

Fireworks

Freedom

The promise of a better life …

even at 95.

It’s about the wild west

Breaking barriers

Overcoming obstacles

Serving your country

Reaching for the stars …

whoever you are.

It’s about innovation

Miracles

Nurturing the land

Protecting it

Preserving it

Most of all, it’s about having that dream …

and seeing where it can lead.

