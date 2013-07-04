23 Photos That Will Make You Feel Insanely Patriotic For The 4th Of July

For Americans, the 4th of July is a time to celebrate what it means to be American. To get into the spirit of things, we’ve gathered a set of pictures that make us want to stand up and sing the national anthem.
So sit back, relax, forget about Edward Snowden for a minute, and get in the mood for the holiday.
America is about big dreams
Seizing the moment
Seizing the day.
It’s about resilience
Beauty
barbecue
Fireworks
Freedom
The promise of a better life …
even at 95.
It’s about the wild west
Breaking barriers
Overcoming obstacles
Serving your country
Reaching for the stars …
whoever you are.
It’s about innovation
Miracles
Nurturing the land
Protecting it
Preserving it
Most of all, it’s about having that dream …
and seeing where it can lead.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.