4Shared Turns Your Android Phone Into An All-You-Can Eat Streaming Music Player

Android owners who have been using Amazon’s Cloud Player can quit now. Online file sharing company 4Shared just outdid it.



4Shared is similar to most other online file sharing services we’ve written about, except it is heavily focused on music. You get a generous 10 GB of storage space for free.

With 4Shared’s desktop app, you can upload your music to your online locker. After launching the Android app and signing in, you can stream your tunes over the internet.

Upload songs using the desktop app and stream them with your Android phone on the go.

Thanks to Amazon, that’s pretty standard by now. But 4Shared has one killer feature Amazon doesn’t: The ability to share and stream your music publicly.

From the Android app, all you do is search for a song title or artist and the list populates with tracks other 4Shared users have loaded to the service. Tap the song, and it immediately begins streaming. Awesome.

You can stream public tracks to your phone.

We are worried that 4Shared may not last too long in its current version. After all, Google cut Grooveshark from the Android Market last week even though it wasn’t a music swapping service.

Either way, between the 10 GB of storage and the ability to stream practically any song on demand, 4Shared is our new favourite app for listening to music on Android.

You can download 4Shared’s Android app, 4Music, free in the Android Market.

