4K TV Shipments Are Ramping Up Much Faster Than HD TV Did In The Past

Mark Hoelzel
4K Ultra HD, or 4K for simplicity’s sake, is the new TV standard for picture quality.4K has four times the pixel density of standard HD.

Analysts debate whether picture quality is really that much improved with 4K, but consumer uptake is accelerating, because average selling prices of existing 4K sets have dropped a great deal and will drop much further. Electronics giants are marketing 4K aggressively, as they did in connection with the recent soccer World Cup.

We expect that 4K Ultra HD-capable TVs will be in more than half of North American households in the next 10 years. That’s a faster adoption curve than what we saw with HDTV.

A recent report from BI Intelligence looks at the rise of 4K TV and how adoption will trend over the next few years. We assess the trajectory of average selling price, look at the markets that will drive adoption, and analyse how market share breaks down by manufacturer.

