4K TV Prices Are Falling Fast, Fueling Rapid Adoption Of The New Video Standard

Mark Hoelzel
4K TV adoption will largely be driven by the rapidly falling average selling price (ASP) of 4K-capable televisions, according to a recent report from BI Intelligence on the market for 4K TVs.

In just two years, prices for 4K declined by more than 85% worldwide, falling from $US7,851 in 2012 to $US1,120 in 2014, according to NPD.

Prices fell even faster in North America. The average price for a 4K-capable TV fell by 89% in North America, dropping from $US18,668 in 2012 to $US1,986 in 2014.

China has the lowest average selling price for a 4K television. The country’s average price for a 4K-capable TV fell by 78% between 2012 and 2014. China broke the $US1,000 mark this year, with the price of a 4K Ultra HD television averaging just $US973.

