4K TV Prices Are Falling Fast, Fueling Rapid Adoption Of The New Video Standard

4K TV adoption will largely be driven by the rapidly falling average selling price (ASP) of 4K-capable televisions, according to a recent report from BI Intelligence on the market for 4K TVs.

In just two years, prices for 4K declined by more than 85% worldwide, falling from $US7,851 in 2012 to $US1,120 in 2014, according to NPD.

Prices fell even faster in North America. The average price for a 4K-capable TV fell by 89% in North America, dropping from $US18,668 in 2012 to $US1,986 in 2014.

China has the lowest average selling price for a 4K television. The country’s average price for a 4K-capable TV fell by 78% between 2012 and 2014. China broke the $US1,000 mark this year, with the price of a 4K Ultra HD television averaging just $US973.

