4K TV Is Coming -- And It Will Rollout Much Faster Than HDTV

Nearly every major TV manufacturer already has, or will soon release a 4K display television. The new format offers outstanding picture quality at four times the pixel density of standard HD.

Consumer uptake will come relatively quickly, because average selling prices of existing 4K sets have dropped a great deal and will drop much further. Adding to consumer interest, content creators are already getting on board and will roll out 4K content much faster than they did standard HD content.

The first wave of 4K content will come from streaming services: Netflix, Amazon Instant, YouTube, etc. These Internet video providers can instantly get 4K-quality video to end users without having to make significant investments in new infrastructure.

A recent report from BI Intelligence looks at the rise of 4K TV and how adoption will trend over the next few years. We assess the trajectory of average selling price, look at the markets that will drive adoption, and analyse how market share breaks down by manufacturer.

The Rise of 4K TV

