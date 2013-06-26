You Can Experience The Future Of TV For Just $699

The Seiki 4K TV.

Ultra HD television prices are beginning to come down to earth.



Manufacturer Seiki has announced a 39-inch 4K television for only $699.

That’s a whopping 3,840 by 2,160 pixel display — four times the pixel count of a traditional 1080p HD TV.

So what does that mean?

While traditional 1080p HD is more than enough for many people, the larger the TV, the larger the pixels.

A 30-inch 1080p display has the same amount of pixels as a 75-inch 1080p display, but the larger screen won’t look as sharp.

And that’s why “Ultra HD” is gaining traction, with Seiki leading the charge toward affordability. The downside: most content isn’t filmed in 4K, so it’ll just look like regular HD. It’ll take a few years for video providers to catch up to the technology.

Seiki is also targeting the high-end gaming market, where customers with beefy graphics cards can take advantage of the high resolution screen.

The lower price point most likely comes at a small cost. There’s a good chance Seiki’s display won’t have as rich an image as its competitors, but it’s significantly cheaper. And it’s still 4K.

Seiki’s 4K television will be available at Sears, and you can pre-order it starting June 27th.

