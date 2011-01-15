Here Comes A Wave Of 4G Android Phones

Motorola is touting this odd hybrid as the 'world's most powerful smartphone.' The Android-powered Atrix docks with an 11-inch netbook. Oddly, the netbook can only function when the phone is plugged in and runs on a 'webtop' application that includes Firefox. The phone will run on AT&T's upcoming 4G network.

The specs on the Atrix phone are pretty impressive: dual-core 1 GHz processor, mobile hotspot capability, and a fingerprint reader for security. But that may not be enough to convince people to purchase a netbook along with their new smartphone.

Release date and pricing: Motorola and AT&T say to expect a first quarter release this year. No word on pricing yet.