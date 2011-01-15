Here Comes A Wave Of 4G Android Phones

Photo: Verizon
At CES this year we saw a bunch of new smartphones that will run on 4G for all major carriers.We took a look at the phones announced for 2011 (so far). Most aren’t due in stores until later this quarter, but if you’re planning to purchase a new phone soon and want to take advantage of a faster data network, you should take a look.
Motorola's latest addition to the Droid line will run on Verizon's 4G network. Based on the specs, this phone is going to be a beast. It has a dual-core 1 GHz processor, an 8 megapixel camera, 4.3-inch touchscreen, and HDMI out for connecting to your TV.
Release date and pricing: There's no solid date yet, but most likely during the first quarter of this year. No word on pricing.
Motorola is touting this odd hybrid as the 'world's most powerful smartphone.' The Android-powered Atrix docks with an 11-inch netbook. Oddly, the netbook can only function when the phone is plugged in and runs on a 'webtop' application that includes Firefox. The phone will run on AT&T's upcoming 4G network.
The specs on the Atrix phone are pretty impressive: dual-core 1 GHz processor, mobile hotspot capability, and a fingerprint reader for security. But that may not be enough to convince people to purchase a netbook along with their new smartphone.
Release date and pricing: Motorola and AT&T say to expect a first quarter release this year. No word on pricing yet.
HTC's Thunderbolt has a lot of the same guts as the popular EVO from Sprint. The phone will run on Verizon's 4G network, but beyond that it's essentially the same device. And that's not a bad thing, the EVO is an excellent phone.
Release date and pricing: Definitely during the first half of the year, but most likely before the end of the first quarter. No word on pricing yet.
Based on the spec sheet, the LG revolution appears to be middle-of-the-road compared to the other super powerful phones in Verizon's 4G lineup. It has a five megapixel camera, 4.3 inch touchscreen, and a 1 GHz processor.
Release date and pricing: No word on release date or pricing.
Samsung showed off it's new, unnamed Verizon 4G smartphone at CES this year. Like the rest of the company's Galaxy line of phones, this will have a Super AMOLED touchscreen and run the Android 2.2. If it's anything like the rest of the Galaxy phones, this should be a winner for Android lovers.
Release date and pricing: Sometime this year. Price to be determined.
HTC's EVO Shift 4G is only similar in name to it's big brother the EVO. It's thicker, has a smaller 3.6-inch screen, and a slide out keyboard. Think of it as a cross between the Epic and the EVO. The Shift runs Android 2.2 and is available on Sprint's 4G network. It's a nice affordable option for anyone who wants a 4G phone.
Release date and pricing: Available now for $149.99 with a two-year contract from Sprint.
The HTC Inspire has the potential to be AT&T's flagship 4G phone. The specs are on par with the Android phones we've seen on Verizon. It has a 4.3 inch touchscreen, 1 GHz processor, and an 8 megapixel camera.
Release date and pricing: Should be released during the first quarter of the year. No word on pricing, but you can sign up here for availability updates from AT&T.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.