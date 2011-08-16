Apple Is Testing A 4G iPhone Right Now

Photo: Gizmodo
4G LTE iPhones are currently being tested on AT&T and Verizon networks, Boy Genius reports. This is hardly a confirmation that the iPhone 5 will support LTE, a much faster data connection than we currently see, but it certainly indicates that Apple isn’t standing idly by while the technology continues to catch on worldwide.
