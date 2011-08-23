Now We Have Proof Apple Is Testing A 4G iPhone

Photo: MacRumors

A new look into iOS 5’s code shows hints that Apple is testing a 4G LTE iPhone, MacRumors reports.The code contains a file with “LTE” in the name. LTE is the same technology Verizon uses to power its 4G network. AT&T’s LTE network is due to launch this fall in five U.S. cities.



While we doubt that such a device will be ready in time for the iPhone 5’s expected launch in October, we do know Apple is using iOS 5 to power it.

It’s much more likely that next year’s iPhone will be the model to finally get 4G. Verizon’s network only covers about half the U.S. population, and AT&T’s LTE network will take at least until next year to catch up. Plus, Apple likes to make sure implementing new iPhone features won’t detract from the design or battery life.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.