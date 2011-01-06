4G iPhone Will Launch By 2012 Or Sooner, Whether AT&T CEO Says It Or Not

We aren’t at CES, but an AT&T rep tells us that AT&T Wireless CEO Ralph de la Vega did NOT let slip any early announcements about 4G Apple devices during his speech there today, contrary to one report (which has since been updated).



But, never mind what Ralph de la Vega says or doesn’t say.

Of course Apple’s going to have 4G iPhones and iPads at some point, likely by 2012, if not sooner.

With Verizon’s LTE 4G network already in service, and AT&T’s LTE 4G network launching later this year, it’s possible that Apple may even release 4G devices this year.

Or Apple may wait an extra year, like it did before employing 3G on the iPhone, and release the 4G devices next year.

Either way, it’s going to happen. So don’t sweat it.

