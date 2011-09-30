The iPhone 5 May Have 4G After All

Photo: Macotakara

The iPhone 5 may be able to connect to 4G HSPA networks, according to the Japanese blog Macotakara.Macotakara says that a Chinese Unicom executive told an audience at MacWorld Asia that the iPhone 5 will support HSPA networks and could achieve speeds up to 21 Mbps.



The photo shown here allegedly comes from the executive’s presentation.

We’re not entirely confident about this rumour. If anything, we think Apple wants to hold out for LTE, a much faster carrier standard than HSPA. Right now, LTE chips are too big to fit in a sleek iPhone design.

