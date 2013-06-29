MOBILE INSIGHTS: 4G Phones Account for 30 per cent Of North American Mobile Traffic

Mobile Insights is a daily newsletter from BI Intelligence delivered first thing every morning exclusively to BI Intelligence subscribers. Sign up for a free trial of BI Intelligence today.



4G Delivers 30 per cent Of North American Mobile Traffic (Chitika)

The traffic from 4G smartphones splits evenly between devices bought before and after July 2012. Read >

Snapchat Was The Most Downloaded App In The App Store (App Annie)

Excluding games, the photo messaging service was the App Store’s most downloaded in May, another testament to its growing popularity. Read >

Apple Can’t Add Galaxy S4 To Samsung Patent Lawsuit (Bloomberg)

A judge denied Apple’s bid to add Samsung’s newest flagship phone to the latest patent lawsuit, illustrating a major pitfall of the smartphone patent wars: by the time a decision is rendered in any of these cases, the phone models it covers are already outdated. Read >

Google Reverses Plan To Stop Paying Argentinian Android Developers (The Next Web)

It wouldn’t affect users, but it would have meant Argentinian developers couldn’t draw revenue from the app store. It didn’t specify the reason for the initial decision, but it is thought to be related to the tightening of currency exchange regulations on the Argentinian peso. Read >

Developers Can Skip Process Of Registering Apps With Facebook When Creating Mobile App Install Ads (All Facebook)

Developers can link to their listing in the app store rather than registering with Facebook. It is part of Facebook’s initiative to simplify its advertising process. Read >

iOS 7 Includes Ability To Control Your iPhone Or iPad With Head Movements (9to5Mac)

Head movements can reportedly “act as a home button, start Siri, open Notification centre, open the App Switcher, decrease volume, increase volume, or simply tap.” Read >

A Webcast On Mobile Brand Advertising (Nielsen)

Nielsen is hosting a webcast on July 10 to help brands understand the mobile advertising ecosystem. Read >





