This Interactive Burger Joint May Be The Future Of Fast Food

One of the restaurants that’s finally taking advantage of today’s high tech advances is 4food—a trendy, futuristic burger joint located in the heart of midtown Manhattan.



The restaurant has an interactive build-your-own-burger ordering system, and customers can trademark their creations and even get royalties if someone else orders their burger.

The chefs at 4food use a modified Japanese doughnut machine to make their patties, and track the inventory of fresh ingredients so that if they run out of an item, it’s automatically reflected on the interactive menu online and in the restaurant.

Also, servers come out and take customer orders on iPads when it gets too crowded.

Find out how the masterminds behind 4food use technology online and offline to scale its business below:

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

And Don’t Miss…

• How Hudson Whiskey Started And Got To The Top Shelf

• A New York Cheese Shop Is Making 2,600 Pounds Of Fresh Cheese Every Day—And It Wants You To Watch

• See Why These Chocolate Bars From Brooklyn Cost $12 Each

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.