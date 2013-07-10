After Creating One Of The World's Most Powerful Websites It's Strange The 4chan Founder Is Not Insanely Rich

Chris Poole started a site called 4chan.org back when was 15 years old.



4chan is a huge website.

According to SimilarWeb, it is the 154th largest Website in the US and the 360th in the world. It’s just a little smaller than NYT.com.

4chan is also incredibly influential.

“Memes” like Lolcats and Rick Rolling stated there. The hacking group Anonymous first organised itself there.

You’d think, having created such a big and powerful Website in his teens, Poole would be very wealthy.

It’s weird.

Poole came by the office the other day, and we asked him about it.

He’s not.

Watch below.

Edited by Justin Gmoser

[credit creator="Getty/ Johannes Simon"]

