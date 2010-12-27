4chan Users Predictably Young, Male, Fond Of Self-Abuse

Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry
4chan anonymous

Most of the folks on 4chan, the infamous message board which has given rise to Anonymous and Operation Payback, are predictably teenaged, male, white, and, well, enjoy masturbating, a new survey says.

Apparently someone did a survey of 4chan users (Google Docs link). Since they’re pranksters, the results should be taken with a grain of salt (for example, 65 people reported discovering 4chan in 2011), but they’re probably directionally accurate.

