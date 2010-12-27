4chan Users Predictably Young, Male, Fond Of Self-Abuse

Most of the folks on 4chan, the infamous message board which has given rise to Anonymous and Operation Payback, are predictably teenaged, male, white, and, well, enjoy masturbating, a new survey says.



Apparently someone did a survey of 4chan users (Google Docs link). Since they’re pranksters, the results should be taken with a grain of salt (for example, 65 people reported discovering 4chan in 2011), but they’re probably directionally accurate.

Now read about how 4chan founder moot became a VC. →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.