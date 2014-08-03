This Framed Screenshot From A 4chan Message Board Just Sold For $US90,900 On EBay

A framed screenshot of a 4chan message board has sold on eBay for $US90,900, Re/Code reports.

The piece is titled “Artwork by Anonymous” and bidding started at $US500. By August 1st, “human and automatic bids” had the price tag up to $US90,000.

In true internet fashion, both ArtNet and Re/Code report that some Redditers are doubtful whomever won the framed post will actually fork over the bucks to keep it, “saying that bidders can elect after the end of the auction to just not pay, or the seller can call off the auction by not shipping the framed artwork.”

Here’s a look at the $US90,900 prize:

