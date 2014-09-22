4chan Hackers Are Threatening To Post Naked Photographs Of Emma Watson

A 4chan user has created an ominous countdown site that hints at the release of leaked naked photographs of actress Emma Watson in just over four days.

“Emma You Are Next” features a photograph of Emma Watson wiping away a tear, as well as a countdown timer, the 4chan logo, and a message that reads “Never forget, the biggest to come thus far.”

It’s never explicitly stated what the site is counting down to, but it follows a wave of new leaked photographs posted on 4chan of Jennifer Lawrence, Rihanna and other stars who were included on the original list of celebrities affected by the iCloud hack.

However, while it’s not outlandish to claim that Emma Watson may have fallen victim to the same iCloud security exploit that has affected other female celebrities, it’s likely that the countdown site is nothing more than a prank designed to increase the notoriety of anonymous message board 4chan.

4chan is a notorious online messageboard, and was blamed for the original set of leaked iCloud photos. The site’s anonymous users often launch pranks and hoaxes to laugh at other internet users, and also to further worsen the site’s reputation. In the past, 4chan users have tried to convince people to microwave their iPhones, break their Xbox consoles, #EndFathersDay and self-harm for Justin Bieber.

Fake countdown sites are a classic tactic for internet pranksters. In 2013, a prankster created a countdown site promising to reveal a message from Brian, the dog who died in the TV show Family Guy. 20th Century Fox denied that the site was authentic. Again in 2013, a cryptic site was revealed that seemed to hint at a new game in the blockbuster “Fallout” series. The site’s creator eventually owned up to the prank, remarking “I’m a douche,” after thousands of internet users investigated the countdown’s origins.

