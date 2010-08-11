4Chan Founder Moot's Weird Testimony In Sarah Palin Email Hacking Trial

The Smoking Gun has dug up some entertaining testimony from the trial of David Kernell, the 22 year-old hacker convicted of breaking in to then vice-presidential candidate Sarah Palin’s email in 2008.



Specifically, it’s the testimony of Christopher ‘Moot’ Poole, founder and administrator of 4Chan, the image board on which Palin’s password was posted.

Moot was called in to testify about 4Chan and the data he turned over to investigators. But, for some reason, both the prosecution and defence felt the need to question him about 4Chan slang. Nothing in the rest of the testimony makes it clear why these questions needed to be asked, but they’re a lot of fun:

(UPDATE: A number of commenters asked where they could find the full testimony, so we’ve embedded it here.)

