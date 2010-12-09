4Chan Founder Christopher "Moot" Poole Joins Lerer Ventures

Photo: Wikipedia

Christopher Poole, better known as ‘Moot’, is joining Lerer Ventures as an advisor, TechCrunch reports.Moot is best known as the founder of the infamous message board 4Chan, but these days he is working on a new startup, still in stealth, called Canvas.



The partners and advisors at Lerer Ventures are all full-time entrepreneurs, and Moot was already closely tied to the firm. Lerer Ventures is an investor in Canvas, which shares office space with fellow portfolio company BuzzFeed, which is headed up by Lerer advisor Jonah Peretti.

See also: Moot’s weird testimony in the Sarah Palin email hacking trial →

