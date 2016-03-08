The founder of 4chan is going to Google

Chris Poole, the founder of the controversial online forum 4chan, is joining Google.

Although Poole doesn’t specify what he’ll be doing at the company, Bradley Horowitz, VP of Google’s Photos and Streams products tweeted his excitement on Monday about Poole joining the team.

Poole founded 4chan when he was only 15, and ran the forum for more than 11 years before leaving in January 2015.

4Chan is one of the Web’s most popular forums for online discussions, but the site has also gained a reputation as a repository of seedy or hateful content, notorious for spawning abuse and high-level pranks.

Poole writes that Google’s commitment to “some of the world’s most interesting and important problems” drew him to the company.

“When meeting with current and former Googlers, I continually find myself drawn to their intelligence, passion, and enthusiasm — as well as a universal desire to share it with others,” Poole writes on his blog.

Google confirmed to Business Insider that Poole will be working on Horowitz’ team.

Even though 4chan became one of the biggest, most powerful websites in the world, Poole never made any money from it, and had to use money from a second startup, DrawQuest, to pay the bills. DrawQuest shut down in 2014.

You may have seen the news (https://t.co/jwjOBocqJk) from @moot. Thrilled he’s joining the team! Welcome Chris!

— Bradley Horowitz (@elatable) March 7, 2016

