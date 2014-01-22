A Classy Way To Admit Your Startup Is Dead

BI Chris Poole

Chris Poole created the insanely popular and infamous message board site 4chan way back when he was only 15.

Since then, he’s launched a company called Canvas, which he pivoted into a drawing-based art community called DrawQuest.

Unfortunately, he officially announced today that DrawQuest has failed.

Despite more than 1.4 million downloads and about 25,000 daily active users, DrawQuest couldn’t figure out monetization and the company ran out of money.

Poole writes that he isn’t itching to start a new company anytime soon and that we can expect to see more posts about his rollercoaster-ride of a startup experience on his blog.

Meanwhile, DrawQuest users are being emailed about how to download and save all their artwork, as it’s only a matter of time before the app stops working:

