4chan Enters Into Race For 1 Million Twitter Followers

Not so fast, Ashton Kutcher. The actor, still looking good on his promise to beat CNN’s newly acquired Twitter account CNNbrk to 1 million followers, suddenly has new and very serious competition: a fake account named after Austrian incestuous madman Joseph Frieschel.



“Joseph” is the beneficiary of rowdy message board site 4Chan.org, whose users have decided to keep Kutcher from reaching seven digits first.

So far its been an impressive effort. Starting at zero last night, “Joseph” has 284,374 followers as of this post’s publishing.

4chan is perhaps best known for being the site that unleashed LOLcats and the Internet prank “Rickrolling” on the unsuspecting world.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.