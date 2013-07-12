4chan Creator Chris Poole Reveals The Next Version Of His Current Big Project, DrawQuest

Christopher Poole is best known as the creator 4chan.org, a site that’s just a little smaller than NYT.com in terms of traffic, and is partly responsible for the entire tone of the Internet.



(4chan is where LOLcats, RickRolling, and Anonymous came from, for example.)

But 4chan isn’t Poole’s only creation.

He’s also the founder and CEO of a startup called Canvas. Like 4chan, Canvas is a place where users can create and share. On Canvas, users mostly create and share drawings.

Canvas hasn’t become extremely popular (yet). Poole believes the reason is that it asks its users to do too much. That’s why he’s created a new product. It’s called DrawQuest, and a new version comes out today.

Poole stopped by our office the other day, and we asked him about DrawQuest – and about how running a startup is different than running a (very big) community site like 4chan.org.

Watch below.

Edited by Justin Gmoser

