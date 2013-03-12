49ers Land Wide Receiver Anquan Boldin In The Second Huge NFL Trade Of The Day

Photo: Harry How/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers have traded for Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Anquan Boldin, Ravens beat writer Aaron Wilson reports.Baltimore got just a 6th-round pick in return.



The deal came only a few hours after the rival Seattle Seahawks landed Percy Harvin for a 1st-round pick and a 7th-round pick.

The two NFC West teams were already the clear favourites to win the NFC in 2013, and now they’re even stronger.

Boldin is old for a skill player and his base salary is $6 million in 2013, which is why the 49ers got him for such a low pick.

On first glance, it’s a good trade for San Francisco. Yeah, they have Vernon Davis and Michael Crabtree. But those guys have been inconsistent and there wasn’t any real depth behind them. In addition, Boldin showed in last year’s playoffs that he can still be a productive option.

Only giving up a 6th-round pick is a steal for a guy who dominated in the Super Bowl.

BUT, if paying Boldin $6 million prevents the 49ers from addressing their secondary, this deal becomes an issue.

As we wrote when they were named in Darrelle Revis trade rumours, the 49ers’ pass defence was their single biggest issue in 2012. They gave up ~300 passing yards per game in the playoffs, ranking 11th out of 12 teams. They also gave up eight touchdown passes and 17 passes of 20 yards or more.

So they need to do something there.

Wide receiver was certainly a need for San Francisco, but we probably can’t judge this trade until we see what they do in the rest of the offseason.

According to ESPN’s John Clayton, the 49ers will have ~$10 million in cap room (counting Boldin’s $6 million) once they trade Alex Smith. So they do have some financial wiggle room to address the secondary.

For Baltimore: They didn’t get much in return, but it is still a good trade for them.

They have young free agents they’re desperately trying to hang out to in Dannell Ellerbe and Paul Kruger, and signing them long-term is more important than paying a 32-year-old wide receiver $6 million for one year.

