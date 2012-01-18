This Fan Video Of The 49ers' Game-Winning Touchdown From Inside The Stadium Is Spectacular

We’re suckers for awesome home videos of historic sports moments.



And we got one this weekend when Alex Smith connected with Vernon Davis to cap a classic NFC playoff game between the 49ers and Saints.

The TD with nine seconds left gave San Fran the 36-32 win.

Here’s the video (via The700Level). The quality is top notch, and the audio with the radio broadcast is a cool touch:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.