One Tackle In The Cowboys-49ers Game Cost Gamblers $72 Million Yesterday

Photo: AP

When 49ers defender Donte Whitner tackled Cowboys wide receiver Jesse Holley on the one yard line in overtime yesterday, gamblers betting on Dallas lost $72 million dollars.If Holley scored a touchdown there, Dallas would have covered the three-point spread.



Instead, they kicked a field goal to win 27-24, and all bets tied.

$100 million was bet on the game worldwide, 86% of which was on the Cowboys to cover, according to pregame.com founder RJ Bell.

