A Luxury Suite At The 49ers New Stadium Will Cost You Up To $60,000

Luxury suites have become a huge revenue stream for NFL teams and no team charges more for the high-end experience than the San Francisco 49ers at the new Levi’s Stadium.

The 170 suites at Levi’s Stadium can accommodate 20-40 guests and will cost you up to $US60,000 depending on the game and the specific suite according to data obtained by Bloomberg.com. According to the 49ers, the suites comes with “red carpet VIP hospitality,” access to a private tailgate, parking passes, an in-suite catering credit, as well as other amenities.

Theses luxury suites have become one of the key driving forces behind teams’ demands for new stadiums as they mark one of the biggest sources of revenues that teams don’t have to share with the other teams.

