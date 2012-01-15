WATCH: A Saints Player Got Knocked Out Cold By A Brutal Helmet-To-Helmet Hit

The 49ers shocked everyone and jumped out to a 17-0 lead against the Saints today.



What got he ball rolling for San Francisco was this huge New Orleans fumble at the Niners’ two-yard line.

Pierre Thomas got absolutely knocked out by a Donte Whitner helmet-to-helmet hit, fumbling in the process.

It was probably legal (helmet-to-helmet hits are only penalties if the receiver is “defenseless”), but it was still brutal.

Here’s the video (replay at 53-second mark):

