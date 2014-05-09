CHART: It Took The 49ers And Redskins A Lot Of Draft Picks To Find Their Franchise Quarterbacks

As usual, much of tonight’s NFL Draft will focus on which teams will draft the top quarterbacks, such as Johnny Manziel, Blake Bortles, and Teddy Bridgewater.

Based on recent history it appears that some teams are willing to take a lot of chances on quarterbacks in hopes of finding the right one for their team.

Since 2000, the Cowboys, Jaguars, Chiefs, and Titans have all drafted just three quarterbacks each. Of those teams, only the Cowboys have been relatively stable at that position over the last decade.

At the other end, the 49ers and Redskins have spent a lot of picks looking for somebody to lead their team and it appears to have paid off in recent years with Robert Griffin III and Colin Kaepernick.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.