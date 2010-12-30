49ers President Can't Decide Whether His Own Front Office Is Any Good Without Bill Parcells' Help

There’s no reason to trust Niners president Jed York will do a good job selecting the team’s next general manager – he can’t even evaluate internal candidates on his own.



While several names are floating has potential hires, current VP of player personnel Trent Baalke is believed to be the favourite. Jed York has worked with Baalke in San Francisco’s front office since 2005, yet he needs Parcells’ opinion on whether Baalke is a good candidate. Parcells only worked with Baalke a decade ago, from 1998-2000.

Anyway you spin it, that’s a terrible indictment of York’s staff-building ability. If he can’t decide whether a longtime colleague makes a good general manager, how can he be trusted to judge external candidates on the basis of a short interview?

Soliciting expert opinion, especially that of football mastermind Bill Parcells, is normally commendable. But when it comes to Baalke, York should be the unquestioned expert. He’s worked with the man for five years.

The Niners are loaded with talent, but when the top of the front office inspires as little confidence as Jed York does, it’s difficult to have faith in the historic franchise ever returning to glory.

