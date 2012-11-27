49ers Player Tweets Jarring X-Ray Of His Broken Finger To Prove He Didn't Commit A Penalty Against The Saints

The 49ers beat the Saints 31-21 yesterday, but San Francisco offensive lineman Anthony Davis still wasn’t happy with a second-quarter holding penalty against him.



To illustrate why the refs were wrong, he came up with a pretty clever argument — tweeting a gross x-ray of his very broken finger.

“How could i hold with a finger broken in half? lol” he tweeted.

You don’t really need all your fingers to commit a holding penalty, so his argument doesn’t really hold up. But solid creativity nonetheless: (via SB Nation):

Photo: @AnthonyDavis76

