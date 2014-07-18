The 49ers' New Stadium Is Techie And Hipster, Just Like San Francisco

The San Francisco 49ers held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to open its brand-new, $US1.2 billion stadium Thursday, the Associated Press reports.

Though the new facility is technically miles south of San Francisco in the city of Santa Clara, the stadium embodies much of what modern-day San Francisco is all about: technology and sustainability.

Levi’s Stadium is the NFL’s first LEED Gold certified stadium, the Associated Press says, which means it scored well across nine categories involving sustainability and efficiency.

The 68,000-seat area is set to feature a green roof-top deck armed with solar panels. The roof will also provide a place to grow and harvest herbs to be used in stadium food, the AP says.

The new stadium will also act as a monument to the tech achievements of the region. Fans will be able to connect to free Wi-Fi and order food delivered right to their seats using smartphone apps, the AP says.

Wi-Fi isn’t on everywhere yet at #LevisStadium but where it is its impressive pic.twitter.com/8pXbmeNaW8

— paulkaps (@paulkaps) July 17, 2014

The stadium’s marketing partners are also heavily made up of big-name tech companies like Comcast, Intel, Yahoo, and Sony, the arena’s website says, so it’s not outlandish to expect the latest tech from these companies to appear in Levi’s.

“The stadium reflects the greatness of the region, the technology and the innovation,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell told the AP.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.