The Field At The 49ers' New $US1.3 Billion Stadium Is Already Being Replaced Because It Is Terrible

Josh Johnson/Getty Images Levi’s Stadium apparently comes with holes in it.

Levi’s Stadium, the new home of the San Francisco 49ers, is being billed as the “most connected stadium in the world” because of the extended use of Wi-Fi and the digital content that will be available to the fans. But on the field, the 49ers have a big problem with their new stadium.

Just days after playing the first NFL game at Levi’s Stadium, a 34-0 preseason loss to the Broncos, the 49ers abruptly ended practice on the field because of poor field conditions, according to Matt Maiocco of CSNBayArea.com.

According to the report, 49ers general manager Trent Baalke was “clearly agitated” after inspecting what was described as “uneven turf” and “huge divots” created by basic plays.

The 49ers are scheduled to play their second preseason game at the stadium on Sunday. However, on Thursday, much of the turf had been removed from the field and was being replaced.

During the game on Sunday, the field did not appear to be a huge problem.

Huge chunks of grass were ripped up in a few places, however, and it was clear that much of the grass had yet to take root.

