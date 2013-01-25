49ers Are More Dominating Than The Ravens

With so few games in an NFL season, a better way to measure which teams have been most dominating is to look at their point differential (the difference between points scored and points allowed). And if we compare the two teams in this year’s Super Bowl, we see that the 49ers are the more dominant team.



San Francisco has outscored their opponents by 142 points (7.9 points per game) this season. In contrast, the Ravens have outscored their opponents by just 87 points (4.6 points per game).

The niners have also been more consistent this season while the Ravens seem to be peaking at the right time, with their curve only turning up in recent weeks…

Data via Pro-Football-Reference

