8 Crazy Facts About Sunday's Massive 49ers-Giants Game That You've Never Heard Before

Sunday’s NFC title game between the 49ers and Giants is an absolute monster.You have two of the NFL’s most popular teams, and the league’s most potent defence against its hottest offence.
We did some digging and found some cool factoids about the game that you can use to impress your friends this weekend.
The 49ers' much-maligned receiving corp actually has three top-10 picks (Crabtree, Davis, Ginn), while the Giants' receiving corp has just one first-rounder (Nicks)
Both QBs were first-overall picks, making this just the fourth playoff game ever with two overall #1's
The 49ers had 11-1 odds to win the Super Bowl before the playoffs while Giants had 18-1, now they're both at 13-4
New York's defence let up 8 more points per game than San Fran's, but the Giants offence only scored 0.8 more points per game than the Niners'
Giants coach Tom Coughlin (age 65) was an NFL head coach while 49ers coach Jim Harbaugh (age 48) was an NFL quarterback in the 1990s
If the Giants win, the combined record of the three NFC teams they would have beaten in the playoffs would be 38-10
