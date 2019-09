The New York Giants are in the Super Bowl after beating the 49ers 20-17 in San Francisco.



The key play came in overtime, when Kyle Williams — who had already muffed one punt — fumbled on a punt return deep in his own territory.

We’ll have two whole weeks to discuss Pats-Giants. But for now, here’s the pivotal play from Giants-Niners:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

