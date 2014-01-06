The Game-Winning Field Goal Went Right Through A Green Bay Player's Arms, But It Wouldn't Have Mattered

The San Francisco 49ers beat the Green Bay Packers in the freezing cold 23-20.

Phil Dawson kicked a game-winning field goal as time expired to seal the win. On the kick, Packers player Davon House came within inches of blocking it.

It went RIGHT THROUGH his arms. But even if he blocked it, it wouldn’t have mattered anyway because he was offsides:

House was called for offsides on the play. Fox didn’t show the refs making the call, or a replay, which confused everyone.

But he was definitely called for a penalty, which San Francisco declined, of course.

So even if he blocked it, the 49ers would have gotten another kick from 28 yards out. Here’s the game log from ESPN (click to enlarge):

