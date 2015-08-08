49ers coach delivers a heartfelt monologue about getting help after cutting a player who has been arrested five times

San Francisco 49ers head coach Mike Tomsula addressed the media today and, before answering questions, took some time to reflect on Aldon Smith — the 49ers linebacker who was cut today following an arrest on DUI, hit and run, and vandalism charges.

Smith has been in and out of trouble off the field over the last few years. He has been arrested five times since 2012, three of which were related to drinking and driving.

Tomsula got visibly choked up while speaking about Smith, and then talked more generally about the need to held anyone who may be struggling in life. It was a great moment.

Here’s the text of Tomsula’s monologue (via NFL.com):

“I think you’re all aware the San Francisco 49ers released Aldon Smith today. It’s a sad day. This is a day that doesn’t have anything to do about football. “Although he won’t be playing football for the San Francisco 49ers, he will be supported and helped, and he will not have to walk this path alone. That comes from our ownership down. He will not have to walk this path alone. We’re not worried about football. It has nothing to do with football. “The other thing I would like to say: I understand the platform we are on. I understand where this goes on the news. What I would like to say is if one person out there reads this, and you’re struggling, get help. Go get it. You’re worth it. You’re worth it. There’s value in every human being. Get the help. You don’t have to walk alone. Find it. It’s there. And although Aldon will not be playing football here, we will be supporting him. He will not be alone.”

Here’s video of the speech:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

