After a disastrous offseason, the San Francisco 49ers are going to have a ton of money to rebuild with in 2016

Brian Bahr/Getty Images 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick may have some new star wide receivers to throw to come 2016

The San Francisco 49ers endured a disastrous offseason with the loss of multiple starters to free agency and retirement. But as a result of all those departures, the 49ers will have a significant amount of financial flexibility in 2016.

The retirements of Patrick Willis, Justin Smith, Chris Borland, and Anthony Davis alone have freed up $US25 million of cap space next year and $US40 million in 2017, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. In total, SB Nation reports the 49ers are on track to have $US38 million to spend next year, and $US61 million in 2017.

This is particularly important because 2016’s free agency class is expected to be one of the strongest in years.

Players that are currently slated to become free agents next year, and who the 49ers may attempt to target, include:

Demaryius Thomas, wide receiver

A.J. Green, wide receiver

Julio Jones , wide receiver

Dez Bryant , wide receiver

T.Y. Hilton, wide receiver

Alshon Jefferey, wide receiver

Justin Houston, outside linebacker

Von Miller, outside linebacker

Muhammad Wilkerson, defensive tackle

Marcell Dareus, defensive tackle

Eric Weddle, safety

Trent Williams, left tackle

Jason Pierre-Paul, defensive end

Bobby Wagner, middle linebacker

Phillip Rivers, quarterback

Eli Manning, quarterback

While some of these players will get the franchise tag and others will re-sign with their current teams, many will still hit the open market. Having $US38 million of wiggle room will allow the 49ers to not only re-sign their own players, but also go after other high-level players who are set to hit the open market.

