This Abu Dhabi Palace Will Cost $490 Million And Span An Incredible 2 Million Square Feet

Curbed.com
emirates house

While the Guggenheim labour controversy has shed recent light on the Emirates city of Abu Dhabi, turns out there’s a whole lot of other stuff going on there.

Take, for example, the new presidential palace, a $490M project that was awarded to Greek construction firm Consolidated Contractors Company and Abu Dhabi-based architects Ewan Architectural & Engineering Consultancy last year.

Homes of the Rich offers the insane-looking rendering, which shows off a main palace (expected to total more than 2M square feet), smaller palaces, villas, and a smattering of other outbuildings and amenities.

The compound will sit in good, sweet, ostentatious company beside the Emirates Palace Hotel, which made a name for itself around the holidays by hosting a Christmas tree dripping in $11M worth of jewelry.

It's the biggest house we've ever seen...

