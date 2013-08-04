49 Reasons Why America Can't Fold Its Marine Corps

A recent post in the Fiscal Times quippedthat Afghanistan may be the “Marines’ last fight.”
It’s a common argument, made most especially following the end of a war, which typically precede shrinking defence budgets.
Well, in terms of fighting, the Marines have historically proven themselves in two theatres: war and Congress.
They’ve been around for 237 years, and here’s 49 reasons why.
Unlike its sister services, Marines attract the youngest recruits, and train the fittest men and women.
Basic physical fitness standards -- even for the guys who sit in offices -- are the most difficult of any service.
It's not just that Marines are good with mortars, soldiers are good too. It's that Marines can be there in force in 24 hours.
Did I mention rifles? Army Gen. John Pershing, 'The deadliest weapon in the world is a Marine and his rifle.'
They even developed their own martial art, naming it after themselves: the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program, or MCMAP.
Their special operations units have become more robust over the years, with the introduction of MarSOC ...
Many military doctrines would not exist without Marine Officers. 'Vertical envelopment' (helicopter operations) was Corps-borne.
COIN (Counter Insurgency) was developed with the help of General James Mattis, who drew off the more than century-old Marine Book Of Small Wars.
Indeed, at least in my mind, and I know I'm horribly biased, there is no replacement for a Corps of Marines.
