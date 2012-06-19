A $49 Million Townhouse On Fifth Avenue Has Finally Found A Buyer

Photo: Courtesy of Brown Harris Stevens Realty

After a year on the market, the Stanford White Mansion at 973 Fifth Avenue sold for more than $40 million.The townhouse, which had been listed at $49 million, was purchased by an American buyer, the Wall Street Journal reported.



It was the highest-priced New York townhouse sold this year, according to Olshan Realty.

The 15,225-square-foot apartment on Fifth Avenue has taxes of $157,000 a year, but the new buyers must think the amazing views of Central Park are worth it.

The limestone mansion has a grand entrance and seven floors of living space.

The private residence was designed in the Italian Renaissance Palazzo style by famed architect Stanford White, and was last owned by businessman Victor Shafferman, who died in 2009. The contents of the mansion, as well as an estate Shafferman owned in Peapack, New Jersey, are being auctioned by Christie’s this week.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.