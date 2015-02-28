This $49 million penthouse would be the most expensive condo ever sold in San Francisco

A 14,000-square-foot penthouse apartment in San Francisco’s yet-to-be-completed Lumina property has just been listed for a jaw-dropping $US49 million.

If sold for the listing price, it would be a record for San Francisco. The most expensive condo ever sold in the city was the St. Regis penthouse, which went for $US28 million in 2011.

The duplex penthouse takes up the 41st and 42nd floors of the taller of Lumina’s two towers, which are currently under construction in the city’s South of Market neighbourhood.

Gregg Lynn of Sotheby’s International Realty has the listing.

“This property is located right in the epicentre of the tech world,” Lynn said to Business Insider. “It’s very possible that a tech luminary would be interested in this penthouse. We’re expecting that.”

Lumina’s two buildings will have a total of 656 units, starting in the $US2 million range. About 200 units are already under contract, though the first residents won’t move into their new homes until at least the end of 2015. Lynn says the penthouse will be available by the summer of 2016.

The $US49 million penthouse will have 20-foot ceilings, two kitchens, and 360-degree views of the Bay from terraces totaling 1,200 square feet of space.

Lynn adds that the property has already drawn significant interest, mostly from “locals with a deep interest in South of Market.”

“It would definitely appeal to someone who has a lifestyle that’s commensurate with this apartment, who does a lot of hosting or corporate events,” Lynn said. “Plus there’s that sense of grandeur.”

There will be five bedrooms, five full bathrooms, and two partial baths. The condo was designed by Bernardo Fort-Brescia of Arquitectonica.

All of that glass makes for an amazing view any time of day.

The building itself will also have some amazing amenities, like a 7,000-square-foot fitness center, lap pool, music rooms, and multiple lounges.

