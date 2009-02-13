49 Killed In Buffalo Plane Crash





LA Times: A commuter aeroplane crashed into a house in suburban Buffalo, N.Y., Thursday night and burst into flames, killing all 48 people aboard and at least one person on the ground, authorities said.

The weather at the time of the crash was foggy and snowing lightly, with 17-mph winds.

Continental Connection Flight 3407 had been en route from Newark, N.J., when it crashed about 10:20 p.m. local time in the town of Clarence centre, about six miles short of Buffalo Niagara International Airport, authorities said.

Two other people on the ground were injured and taken to a local hospital, Dave Bissonette, the county emergency services coordinator, said in an interview on CNN. The neighbourhood was evacuated as the fire raged into the night. The tail or part of a wing was visible through flames and thick smoke.

“This is not a rescue effort,” Bissonette said. “This is clearly a tragedy.” New York State Police said all 44 passengers and four crew members aboard were dead. Keep reading >

