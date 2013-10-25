The Government Wants To Know Why 49 Australian Cows Suffocated On A Flight To Kazakhstan

Getty/ Dimas Ardian

The Department of Agriculture is investigating the death of 49 Australian cows that suffocated on a plane from Melbourne to Kazakhstan.

The Herald Sun has reported an air conditioning malfunction is believed to have killed the animals.

They were part of a 370-strong group of cattle being transported to Kazakhstan for a government breeding program.

The transportation company responsible has described the department’s investigation as “very unusual” as it was an isolated incident, and the other planes had arrived without any issues.

Read more here.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.