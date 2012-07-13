49 Airlines That Serve Free Booze At 35,000 Feet

Erica Ho

Photo: Flickr via andresrueda

If you’re intent on boozing it up while you’re sky high, you might want to avoid U.S. airlines completely—with maybe the exception of American Airlines and Delta.Here’s a pretty good rundown on who does and (doesn’t) serve alcohol on flights these days.

It’s fair to say that with airlines charging for basic sustenance these days that they wouldn’t give alcoholic drinks away for free.

Apparently, many airlines still do, especially for international flights.

And it’s just not limited to business or first class passengers. If you’re back in coach sitting with the rest of the folks (and me!), there’s no reason you can’t have a glass of wine with your dinner either.

Please drink responsibly; dehydration happens faster in a pressurised cabin than at a keg party. Trust me, you don’t want to be that guy or girl‌—for five hours.

(P.S. Some airlines do not permit you to drink your own alcohol aboard.)

AirlineDomesticInternationalAir Canada No Yes Air China Yes Yes Air France Yes Yes Air New Zealand Yes (4.30 p.m. -7 p.m. only) Yes AirAsia No No Alaska Airlines   Yes, on Horizon Air/SkyWest flights. American Airlines   Yes, only on flights between the U.S. and Europe, Asia, and certain countries in South America. Beer and wine only. ANA All Nippon Airways   Yes Asiana Airlines   Yes Austrian Airlines No Yes Bangkok Airways No Yes bmi British Midland   Yes British Airways   Yes Cathay Pacific Airways   Yes China Airlines   Yes Copa Airlines   Yes Delta Air Lines   Yes, beer and wine on flights longer than six hours. Dragonair   Yes Emirates   Yes, except to Saudi Arabia. Etihad Airways   Yes EVA Air   Yes Finnair No Yes Garuda Indonesia   Yes Hainan Airlines   Yes Hong Kong Airlines   Yes Japan Airlines   Yes JetBlue Airways No No KLM Yes Yes Korean Air   Yes LAN Airlines Yes* Yes* (*on all flights with meals) Lufthansa Yes Yes Malaysia Airlines   Yes Oman Air   Yes Qantas Airways Yes Yes Qatar Airways   Yes Royal Brunei Airlines No No Silk Air   Yes Singapore Airlines   Yes South African Airways   Yes Southwest Airlines No No Spirit Airlines No No Swiss Int’l Air Lines   Yes TACA Airlines   Yes TAP Air Portugal   Yes Thai Airways Yes Yes Turkish Airlines No Yes United Airlines No No US Airways No No Virgin Atlantic Airways   YesJody Lan-Castle contributed to this article.

DON’T MISS: Blogger quits his job to travel the world for a year >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.