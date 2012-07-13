49 Airlines That Serve Free Booze At 35,000 Feet

Photo: Flickr via andresrueda

If you’re intent on boozing it up while you’re sky high, you might want to avoid U.S. airlines completely—with maybe the exception of American Airlines and Delta.Here’s a pretty good rundown on who does and (doesn’t) serve alcohol on flights these days.



It’s fair to say that with airlines charging for basic sustenance these days that they wouldn’t give alcoholic drinks away for free.

Apparently, many airlines still do, especially for international flights.

And it’s just not limited to business or first class passengers. If you’re back in coach sitting with the rest of the folks (and me!), there’s no reason you can’t have a glass of wine with your dinner either.

Please drink responsibly; dehydration happens faster in a pressurised cabin than at a keg party. Trust me, you don’t want to be that guy or girl‌—for five hours.

(P.S. Some airlines do not permit you to drink your own alcohol aboard.)

AirlineDomesticInternationalAir Canada No Yes Air China Yes Yes Air France Yes Yes Air New Zealand Yes (4.30 p.m. -7 p.m. only) Yes AirAsia No No Alaska Airlines Yes, on Horizon Air/SkyWest flights. American Airlines Yes, only on flights between the U.S. and Europe, Asia, and certain countries in South America. Beer and wine only. ANA All Nippon Airways Yes Asiana Airlines Yes Austrian Airlines No Yes Bangkok Airways No Yes bmi British Midland Yes British Airways Yes Cathay Pacific Airways Yes China Airlines Yes Copa Airlines Yes Delta Air Lines Yes, beer and wine on flights longer than six hours. Dragonair Yes Emirates Yes, except to Saudi Arabia. Etihad Airways Yes EVA Air Yes Finnair No Yes Garuda Indonesia Yes Hainan Airlines Yes Hong Kong Airlines Yes Japan Airlines Yes JetBlue Airways No No KLM Yes Yes Korean Air Yes LAN Airlines Yes* Yes* (*on all flights with meals) Lufthansa Yes Yes Malaysia Airlines Yes Oman Air Yes Qantas Airways Yes Yes Qatar Airways Yes Royal Brunei Airlines No No Silk Air Yes Singapore Airlines Yes South African Airways Yes Southwest Airlines No No Spirit Airlines No No Swiss Int’l Air Lines Yes TACA Airlines Yes TAP Air Portugal Yes Thai Airways Yes Yes Turkish Airlines No Yes United Airlines No No US Airways No No Virgin Atlantic Airways YesJody Lan-Castle contributed to this article.

