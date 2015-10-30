$485 tickets for Noma Australia sold out in less than 90 seconds today

Noma chef Rene Redzepi at Barangaroo in Sydney. Photo: Jason Loucas.

Bookings at Danish chef Rene Redezpi’s Noma when it comes to Sydney for a 10-week stint in January 2016 sold out within 90 seconds when they went on sale online at 10am today.

Redzepi is closing his Copenhagen for winter and moving the entire 100-strong team to the Barangaroo complex in Sydney between January and April in a collaboration with Tourism Australia and Lendlease.

Noma was named the world’s best restaurant four times in the last five years and is famed for dishes such as live ants and indigenous flavours. Redzepi has made several trips to Australia in the past year to explore Australian flavours as inspiration for his menu.

A meal at Noma Australia will cost $485, plus drinks, and had to be prepaid, but that didn’t stop all 5600 seats being taken with 90 seconds when bookings opened this morning.

The frenzy for bookings was reminiscent of 12 months ago when Heston Blumenthal opened registrations for The Fat Duck’s six-month stint in Melbourne. Rather than opting for a first-come first served model, Blumenthal held a ballot for the 14,000 seats and 90,000 people applied. A number of the bookings were subsequently being offered for resale online before Crown Resorts cracked down on the touts.

