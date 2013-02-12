An Investor Is Selling His Flawless Soho Duplex Penthouse With A Hot Tub For $10.5 Million

Photo: StreetEasy

When investor Sol Rosenblatt and his wife Victoria purchased this duplex penthouse back in 2001 for $611,000, there was nothing in it — nothing.Luckily, Sol is an engineer, so he was able to fill the place with goodies. Now the three bedroom apartment has a performance space, a hot tub, and a garden to go along with its awesome views and desirable location.



Check it out yourself, Robin and Jeremy Stein at Sotheby’s have the listing.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.