An Investor Is Selling His Flawless Soho Duplex Penthouse With A Hot Tub For $10.5 Million

Linette Lopez
481 Greenwich Street Penthouse

Photo: StreetEasy

When investor Sol Rosenblatt and his wife Victoria purchased this duplex penthouse back in 2001 for $611,000, there was nothing in it — nothing.Luckily, Sol is an engineer, so he was able to fill the place with goodies. Now the three bedroom apartment has a performance space, a hot tub, and a garden to go along with its awesome views and desirable location.

Check it out yourself, Robin and Jeremy Stein at Sotheby’s have the listing.

481 Greenwich Street Penthouse

481 Greenwich Street Penthouse

481 Greenwich Street Penthouse

481 Greenwich Street Penthouse

481 Greenwich Street Penthouse

481 Greenwich Street Penthouse

481 Greenwich Street Penthouse

481 Greenwich Street Penthouse

481 Greenwich Street Penthouse

481 Greenwich Street Penthouse

481 Greenwich Street Penthouse

481 Greenwich Street Penthouse

481 Greenwich Street Penthouse

481 Greenwich Street Penthouse

Perhaps you want something uptown?

An Investor Is Selling His Gorgeous, 6 Bedroom Park Avenue Townhouse For $13.5 Million>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.